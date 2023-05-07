Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 44,813 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

Target stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $229.66.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.