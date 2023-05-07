Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-$4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

