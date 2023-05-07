Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PBH stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

