Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 263,724 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,724 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Certara were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Certara by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Certara by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Certara by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $6,777,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
Certara Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of CERT opened at $23.11 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Certara
In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
