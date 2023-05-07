Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2,110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,577 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

