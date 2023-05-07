Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 958,290 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 3,126.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,290 shares during the period. Doximity makes up about 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Doximity were worth $52,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after buying an additional 1,898,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $34.10 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

