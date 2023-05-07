Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 368,703 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,703 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.78% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after acquiring an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DSGX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.