Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,166 shares of company stock worth $4,529,904 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MLI opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.