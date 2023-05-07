Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.