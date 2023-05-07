Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 925,493 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 13,202.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 925,493 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nova by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 753,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,462 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Nova by 3.6% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 284,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 13.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVMI stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.24 million during the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 24.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

