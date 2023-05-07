Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12,225,508 shares.

Premier Biomedical Stock Down 9.1 %

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.