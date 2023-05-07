PPM America Inc. IL Invests $2.18 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Duckhorn Portfolio makes up 8.7% of PPM America Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after acquiring an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 365,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Transactions at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at $12,770,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,047,298 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

