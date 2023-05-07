Poollotto.finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $31.62 Million (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00009389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $31.62 million and $67,952.00 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

