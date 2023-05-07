Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $545.37

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.37 ($6.81) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.35). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 584.50 ($7.30), with a volume of 317,480 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.87) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.62) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Playtech from GBX 608 ($7.60) to GBX 615 ($7.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,313.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 551.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.95.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

