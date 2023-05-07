Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of PLYA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.
Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts
In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,346,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
