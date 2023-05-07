Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.8 %
PLNT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,983. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
