Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 1.8 %

PLNT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,983. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

