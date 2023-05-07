Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

