Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,983. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

