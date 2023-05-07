Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.29

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $57.37 million and $92,536.24 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00124291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,206,370 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.