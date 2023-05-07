Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $56.97 million and $57,153.84 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00123353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00046617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,211,630 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.