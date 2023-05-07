Piper Sandler Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $245.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.31. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after buying an additional 201,451 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.