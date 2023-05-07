Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,368,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $370,312,000 after buying an additional 346,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. 10,745,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

