Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Invests $243,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,817,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

