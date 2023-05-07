Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 81,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $198.42. 2,088,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

