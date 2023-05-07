Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,839. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.