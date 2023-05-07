Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 501,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 56,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,024,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,501,528. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.