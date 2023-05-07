Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $231.78. 6,237,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.