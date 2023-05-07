Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

COST stock traded up $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.06. 1,709,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,544. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.28. The stock has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

