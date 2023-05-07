Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95.4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

PNW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.