Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PDM opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

