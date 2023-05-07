Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 246 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $328.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.41 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.