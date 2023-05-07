Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 970 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

