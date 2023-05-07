Pictet & Cie Europe SA Makes New $276,000 Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in uniQure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

