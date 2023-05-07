Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $611,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $88.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

