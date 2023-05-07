Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $123.45 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

