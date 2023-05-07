Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $739.00.

PNXGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.50) to GBX 720 ($9.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.18) to GBX 820 ($10.24) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.31) to GBX 655 ($8.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

PNXGF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

