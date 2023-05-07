Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,109 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

