Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

PSX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. 2,720,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,397. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

