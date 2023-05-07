Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $279.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $310.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.51. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $311.20.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

