Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Peloton Interactive Price Performance
Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive
In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.