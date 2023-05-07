Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

