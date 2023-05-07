Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of MD opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,010,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

