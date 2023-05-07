PayPal (PYPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PayPal Stock Performance
PayPal stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
