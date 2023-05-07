Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $361.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $357.00 to $361.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $272.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day moving average is $307.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 403.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 298.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.