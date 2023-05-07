Pax Dollar Market Cap Reaches $751.24 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $751.24 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

