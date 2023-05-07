Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.60-20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.68. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.60-$20.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.08.

NYSE:PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average is $315.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,948.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 152,179 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

