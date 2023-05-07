Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.60-20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.68. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.60-$20.90 EPS.

NYSE:PH opened at $333.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.90 and a 200 day moving average of $315.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.08.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

