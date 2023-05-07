Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.