Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 16,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,741.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 328,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

