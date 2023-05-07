Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.65 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 37.5 %

NYSE OMI opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

