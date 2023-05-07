Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

